York Regional Police say they are trying to find a Thornhill mother who left home a week ago and hasn’t been seen since by her family.

Elaine Lee was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 when she left her home on Richbell Street in Vaughan.

The 59-year-old was reported missing at 7 a.m. the following day.

Her vehicle was later found unoccupied a short distance from home in the area of Dufferin and Centre streets.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said investigators and her family are concerned for her well-being. They are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch with police.

Lee is described as a Chinese woman, standing fight-foot-seven, weighing around 130 pounds with a slim build and a light complexion. She has black and brown shoulder-length hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, black shoes, and a dark hat. She was carrying a black backpack. Police said she speaks both English and Cantonese.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.