Toronto police say they are looking for a new vehicle in connection with an assault investigation that started in North York early Tuesday morning.

At around 6:10 a.m., police received a report about a man in a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, allegedly shouting and using a weapon to assault an unidentified passenger in the back seat in the area of Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Officers responded to the call, but when they arrived, the vehicle fled and was last seen heading north on Keele Street approaching Highway 401.

Police issued a description of the driver as a white man who was clean shaven and approximately 30 years of age. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, grey track pants, and a baseball hat.

They also released the vehicle’s licence plate and appealed for information from the public.

Investigators subsequently released photos of the vehicle and said the plates were stolen.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said the vehicle had been located in Oshawa at around 8:45 p.m.

“It is believed the driver of the 2019 Toyota Rav4 then stole a white 2014 Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate CAZK612. The vehicle left in an unknown direction,” police said in a release.

Durham police are now assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.