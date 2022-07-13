Police looking for pair of identical twins after man stabbed in downtown Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 13, 2022 4:52PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a pair of identical twins wanted in connection with a downtown stabbing investigation.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 8 at Bay and Front streets.
Investigators said sometime before 9:25 p.m. that night two males approached a 20-year-old man and got into a fight that resulted in the man being stabbed.
The two men then fled the area, police said.
They are described as identical twins, five-foot-ten with light black skin, a thin build, and black curly hair.
The suspects were both last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey jeans.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.