Toronto police are looking for a pair of identical twins wanted in connection with a downtown stabbing investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 8 at Bay and Front streets.

Investigators said sometime before 9:25 p.m. that night two males approached a 20-year-old man and got into a fight that resulted in the man being stabbed.

The two men then fled the area, police said.

They are described as identical twins, five-foot-ten with light black skin, a thin build, and black curly hair.

The suspects were both last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey jeans.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.