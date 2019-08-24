

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after he photocopied his face during an alleged break-and-enter in Fairbank.

It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said a man entered a commercial property, where he ate some food item and left the remains behind.

The man then took a photocopy of his face and then left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers