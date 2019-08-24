Police looking for suspect after breaking into property in Fairbank, photocopying face
Photocopy image of man accused in a break-and-enter investigation. (Toronto police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:38PM EDT
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after he photocopied his face during an alleged break-and-enter in Fairbank.
It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.
Police said a man entered a commercial property, where he ate some food item and left the remains behind.
The man then took a photocopy of his face and then left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers