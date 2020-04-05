A man has died after an assault in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to a plaza in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue at around 3:22 p.m.

Insp. Paul Rinkoff said two men were involved in an altercation when it became physical.

He said the incident began inside a bakery in the plaza before it moved outside.

“The details of the altercation are currently under investigation,” said Rinkoff.

One of the men sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, fled the scene.

Rinkoff said there is no information on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Homicide investigators are asking for witnesses and local businesses with dashcam footage to contact them.