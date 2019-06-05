Police looking for suspect after man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Joshua Freman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:49PM EDT
A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed downtown Wednesday night.
It happened in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets at around 8:20 p.m.
Toronto police said the man was stabbed in the abdomen with a kitchen knife.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a 25-year-old man who stands around five-foot-six with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoody and jeans.