

Joshua Freman, CP24.com





A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed downtown Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets at around 8:20 p.m.

Toronto police said the man was stabbed in the abdomen with a kitchen knife.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a 25-year-old man who stands around five-foot-six with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoody and jeans.