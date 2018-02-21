

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police are looking for a suspect after an employee at a pizza shop in Oshawa was held up at knifepoint.

Police were called to a Pizza Nova location on Warren Avenue at around 1 a.m. this morning after a suspect armed with a knife walked into the shop.

According to police, the suspect assaulted the lone employee at the store – a 53-year-old man – and demanded cash. The suspect eventually fled on foot, empty-handed.

The employee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

Police now say they are looking for a suspect described as a white male, standing between five-foot-two and five-foot-three with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie and a white jacket with green stripes at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.