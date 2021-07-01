Toronto police are looking for a suspect after cash and jewelry worth thousands of dollars were stolen from an Etobicoke home on Canada Day.

At around 10:15 a.m., a woman drove to the area of Wareside and Cambrian roads in a silver Honda Odyssey van, police said.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman who lives in the area was gardening in her front yard.

The woman in the van then walked into the woman’s residence, stole various items and fled the scene, according to police.

The stolen items include $300 in Canadian currency, $500 in costume jewelry and diamond necklaces and earrings worth between $10,000 and $20,000.

Police have released images of both the suspect and the van she was driving.

Anyone with information on the suspect or stolen items are asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).