

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a park in Little Italy.

It is alleged that a man befriended a 49-year-old woman in a bar near Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue on Friday around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the two then went to Bickford Park, where the man sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as black male, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, with medium build, stands five-foot-eight, weighs 140 to 160 lbs., and with a mohawk and a goatee.

Police said the man was wearing a red and white tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.