Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly followed two teenage girls onto a TTC bus and made inappropriate comments to them.

On Monday, at around 8 a.m., police say the suspect was waiting at the bus bay area of Wilson station, located at Wilson Avenue and Allen Road.

Officers say he approached two teenage girls who were waiting for a bus, and allegedly made inappropriate comments to them.

The man followed them onto the bus as they tried to get away from him, police say.

Police say the two girls were concerned for their personal safety and asked someone for help.

The man was eventually escorted off the bus by the TTC driver and another passenger.

Police describe the suspect as being 35 to 45 years old with a heavy build and a moustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, black winter hat, green sweater and black winter boots, and was seen carrying a red bible.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.