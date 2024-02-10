Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train last month.

Police say the incident happened on the evening of Jan. 14 on a westbound train on Line 2.

As the train was approaching Pape Station, the suspect allegedly struck a 19-year-old man from behind with a wooden object.

The victim had to be helped off the train by other passengers at the station while the suspect stayed on board. The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as between 35 and 40 years old, five-foot-eight, with black hair and a full black beard.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, beige-yellow zipped sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.