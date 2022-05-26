Toronto police are looking for three men who they said shot fireworks into a crowd in Leslieville on Victoria Day.

Police said it happened on Monday around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street East and Leslie Street.

Three men in a dark-coloured four-door BMW with Ontario licence plat CSNT154 drove to the area, police said. They then exited their vehicle and allegedly fired fireworks at pedestrians and motorists.

Police said several people and vehicles were struck.

They have not released descriptions of the three men.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).