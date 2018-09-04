Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 10:10AM EDT
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Police are asking for the public's help after a cat was thrown from a moving car and died.
Ontario Provincial Police say someone tossed an orange and white cat from the passenger side of a car around 5 p.m. Monday in Parry Sound, Ont.
They say the cat died from its injuries after it hit a concrete retaining wall.
Police are treating it as an animal cruelty case.
They say a witness said the vehicle may be a dark-coloured Honda.
Police say the cat had no name tag, but was wearing a pink and yellow collar.