

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public's help in identifying two men, who alleged to have stole items in two condo units in downtown Toronto last month.



Police said two unknown men gained access into two separate units within a condominium building during the daytime hours in the area of Harbour Street and Bay Street on July 26.



It is alleged that the suspects stole several items from the unit.



Police have released images of the two men which were captured by security camera.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.