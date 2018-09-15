Police looking for two suspects in fatal shooting of teen
Police tape off the scene of a shooting on Bellamy Road in Scarborough.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:09PM EDT
Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the city's east end on Friday evening.
Investigators say they found the boy with a gunshot wound and no vital signs at about 6:45 p.m.
They say the teen was taken to hospital, where he died.
Police say they're looking for two male suspects who were seen leaving the area in a dark SUV.
They say the teen's death is the city's 77th homicide of the year.