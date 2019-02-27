

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for two suspects following a gunpoint carjacking in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. in the vicinity of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police say that the victim was driving a blue 2018 Porsche Panamera when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a Jeep Cherokee with two male occupants inside.

The victim subsequently got of his vehicle to check for damages, at which point he was approached by the passenger of the Jeep who was armed with a handgun.

Police say that the armed individual then demanded the car fob, money and a cellphone from the victim. The suspect then got into the Porsche and fled the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee also took off, following immediately behind the Porsche.

Police say that one of the suspects was wearing black clothing with his face covered. No description has been provided for the other suspect.

Both are wanted for robbery with a firearm and threating bodily harm, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage from the area between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 12:10 a.m. Tuesday is urged to contact investigators.