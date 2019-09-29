

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Six people are injured following a shooting near a nightclub in downtown St. Catharines early Sunday morning, police say.

Police responded to the shooting near Karma nightclub, in the area of St. Paul Street and William Street, at around 2:30 a.m.

Four males and two females, ranging from 31 years old to 48 years old, were taken to hospital following the shooting. Police say that two of the victims are in serious condition, including one who was airlifted to hospital.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an alleged dispute betweem two men, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random event," police said in a press release.

Police said the relationship between the victims and suspects are unknown.

The first suspect is described as black male, wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, lighter coloured pants and dark running shoes.

The second suspect is described as black male in his 20s, wearing a blue "North Face" jacket with black shoulders, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik called the shooting a “shocking tragedy” that has shaken the entire city.

Police said they have determined that hundreds of potential witnesses were in the club at the time of the shooting.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.