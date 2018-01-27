

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area following the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Cabbagetown last year.

Kwsie Blair, 20, was shot multiple times near Dundas and Parliament streets on Nov. 13.

He was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries about a month later, at which point homicide detectives took over the case.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that they are looking for a 2012 two-door Honda Civic Ex2 that was last seen heading westbound following the shooting.

Police are describing the car as a “vehicle of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).