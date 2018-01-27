Police looking for 'vehicle of interest' in murder of Kwsie Blair
A vehicle of interest that is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Kwsie Blair is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 9:09AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2018 9:10AM EST
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area following the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Cabbagetown last year.
Kwsie Blair, 20, was shot multiple times near Dundas and Parliament streets on Nov. 13.
He was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries about a month later, at which point homicide detectives took over the case.
In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that they are looking for a 2012 two-door Honda Civic Ex2 that was last seen heading westbound following the shooting.
Police are describing the car as a “vehicle of interest.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).