

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in York Region are looking for witnesses after a temporary hut built to celebrate a Jewish holiday was vandalized.

The incident happened on Oct. 19. Shortly after 9 p.m., police received a report about vandalism at a sukkah built on property owned by the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina, near Richmond Park Drive and The Queensway South.

A Sukkah is a temporary hut built by Jews to celebrate the weeklong holiday of Sukkot, a holiday that commemorates the Israelites’ time spent wandering in the desert.

Police say the sukkah, as well as a sign on the property, were vandalized by an unknown suspect.

In a Facebook post, the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina said that disappointment, shock and horror were some of the emotions they were experiencing following the vandalism.

The group said they have started a security fund to install cameras around the property.

“We greatly appreciate all contributions, and remain committed to providing a place where each and every member of the Georgina Jewish community can proudly celebrate our heritage,” the group said.

Hate crime investigators are overseeing the case and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.