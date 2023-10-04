Police looking for witnesses, info after man critically injured in Burlington assault
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Police in Halton Region are looking for witnesses and information after a man was critically injured in an assault in Burlington.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning, sometime between 1 and 2:45 a.m., near the Burlington Power Centre at Brant Street and North Service Road.
Police said that a passerby found a 38-year-old man who had been seriously hurt, just south of that location. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are now reviewing video surveillance and are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.