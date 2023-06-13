Police in York Region are looking for witnesses to two arsons that occurred over the weekend in Vaughan.

The first incident happened last Friday near Highway 50 and Rutherford Road.

At about 4:30 a.m. that day, York Regional Police (YRP) was called to a business for a report of a truck fire.

Police said that Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services had already put out the fire when officers arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not determined at that time.

Two days later, on Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the same location for reports of multiple trucks with fixed trailers on fire.

At the scene, YRP said officers found nine vehicle that had been damaged by fire. Seven of those vehicles were completely destroyed, police said in a release.

Investigators said further investigation determined that an unknown male suspect had attended the property and set fire to one of the trucks. A description is not available for the suspect at this time.

No injuries were reported in either case.

The investigation is ongoing and the Office of the Fire Marshal is involved.

Police are asking anyone with who saw any suspicious activity in that area to come forward. They’d also like to speak with anyone who has video surveillance or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.