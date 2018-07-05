

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Investigators are looking to speak to the occupants of two vehicles that were in the Fashion District at the time of a shooting that left one man with serious injuries on Tuesday.

At around 3 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street for reports of a dispute involving up to six men.

Officers said one of the men involved in the argument allegedly pulled out a firearm, firing nine times.

A bullet struck a man believed to be in his 20s in the hip. He was taken from the scene to a trauma centre, where he was listed in non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, police said they are looking to speak to those who were inside two identified vehicles “as soon as possible.”

“It is believed the occupants saw what happened,” officers said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).