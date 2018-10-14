

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are trying to locate a little dog that was stolen from its family during a break-in in the Richview area earlier this month.

Police said they received a call about a break-and-enter at a home in the area of Islington Avenue and The Westway on Oct. 03 at around 3:45 p.m.

The homeowners returned to discover that their house had been broken into and ransacked, police said.

A number of personal items had been taken, as well as the family dog, named “Muffy,” a female Yorkshire Terrier.

The dog is described as a small, tan and grey animal with medium-length hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing dog to contact investigators.

A poster distributed by police advises that anyone who sees the dog not call her name for fear she might run into danger.