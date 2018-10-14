Police looking for Yorkshire Terrier named ‘Muffy’ after family dog stolen in break-in
Muffy, a female Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen from her home near Islington Avenue and The Westway, is pictured in this handout photo. (Toronto police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 11:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 11:22PM EDT
Toronto police say they are trying to locate a little dog that was stolen from its family during a break-in in the Richview area earlier this month.
Police said they received a call about a break-and-enter at a home in the area of Islington Avenue and The Westway on Oct. 03 at around 3:45 p.m.
The homeowners returned to discover that their house had been broken into and ransacked, police said.
A number of personal items had been taken, as well as the family dog, named “Muffy,” a female Yorkshire Terrier.
The dog is described as a small, tan and grey animal with medium-length hair.
Police are asking anyone with information about the missing dog to contact investigators.
A poster distributed by police advises that anyone who sees the dog not call her name for fear she might run into danger.