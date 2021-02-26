Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Etobicoke Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Bloor Street West and King’s Mill Park just before 11 a.m. after a woman contacted them for assistance.

When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other details about the incident, including the nature of the injuries and if the death is suspicious.

Police are canvassing the area.