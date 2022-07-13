Police are looking to identify seven persons of interest after a man was fatally stabbed outside a banquet hall in Mississauga earlier this month.

On July 4, Peel Police responded to a weapons-related call at Mississauga Grand Banquet and Event Centre at 35 Brunel Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers located two men suffering from stabbing injuries.

One man was found without vital signs on the pavement and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Suspects involved in the incident fled before police arrived.

On Wednesday, police released images of seven persons of interest that they would like to identify and speak to.

Anyone with information, surveillance or dash camera footage that may have captured moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).