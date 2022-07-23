Police are looking to identify a person who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on Hamilton mountain early Saturday morning.

A male was riding his electric kick scooter at around 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda Civic that was travelling northbound on Upper Kenilworth Avenue, near Landron Avenue, according to police.

The 20-year-old driver stopped his vehicle and contacted 911, police said..

The male on the scooter sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

“Due to the severity of injuries, the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was activated and is conducting the investigation,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Police said the identity of the male on the scooter is unknown and are appealing to the public to help identify him.

He is described as a white male, standing at five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine inches tall, between 160 to 170 pounds, and was wearing a white bandana on his head.

His scooter is described as a black Gyrocopters brand with red detailing.

Anyone with information about the male’s identity is asked to call the Division 3 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.