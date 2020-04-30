York Regional Police say they are looking for a person of interest in connection with an alleged arson that destroyed a private jet parked at Buttonville Airport in Markham earlier this year.

Crews responded to a fire at the airport, near Woodbine and 16th avenues, after receiving a call at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

They arrived to find a Dassualt Falcon 50 tri-jet on fire, outside of hangar #5.

Firefighters stamped out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated to be about $1 million.

YRP said that police, working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, have determined that the fire was deliberately set.

In a news release Thursday, police said that through surveillance footage, they have obtained an image of a person believed to have information that could assist in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who knows or who can identify the man in the photo to contact investigators.

