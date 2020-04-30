Police looking to identify person of interest in connection with torched plane at Buttonville
York Regional Police are trying to identify a person of interest in connection with an arson at Buttonville Airport. (Handout /York Regional Police)
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:46AM EDT
York Regional Police say they are looking for a person of interest in connection with an alleged arson that destroyed a private jet parked at Buttonville Airport in Markham earlier this year.
Crews responded to a fire at the airport, near Woodbine and 16th avenues, after receiving a call at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.
They arrived to find a Dassualt Falcon 50 tri-jet on fire, outside of hangar #5.
Firefighters stamped out the fire and no injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated to be about $1 million.
YRP said that police, working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, have determined that the fire was deliberately set.
In a news release Thursday, police said that through surveillance footage, they have obtained an image of a person believed to have information that could assist in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who knows or who can identify the man in the photo to contact investigators.