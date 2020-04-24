

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man who warned him to maintain physical distance outside a Mississauga grocery store last month.

Peel Regional Police say that on March 22 at 6:15 p.m., a man was in a store parking lot in the Argentina Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard area when he put some grocery bags on the ground.

Investigators say that three men approached and when the victim told them to keep away from him, a fight broke out between the victim and one of the three men.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators released surveillance camera images if the suspect on Friday morning.

A few hours later, Peel police said an 18-year-old man from Milton has been arrested for assault and mischief.

He will appear in a Brampton court on June 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.