Police have arrested a Brampton woman in connection with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri more than a year ago.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the arrest in a news release issued on Friday afternoon.

It comes exactly one month after police released photos of three suspects who were wanted in connection with the kidnapping.

Police have since identified one of those suspects as 35-year-old Deshawn Davis and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Davis, however, remains outstanding.

“The OPP continues to look for the public's help in identifying the other male in the previously published photos. Police believe he is residing in the Greater Toronto Area,” the news release states.

Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach home by three men dressed in fake police gear on Jan. 12, 2022 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Weeks before her abduction, Hajtamiri was also assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill. Four individuals, including Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, are charged in connection with that attack.

Lilo has also been charged with abduction in relation to Hajtamiri’s disappearance.

Police, meanwhile, continue to search for Hajtamiri.

In January a reward of up to $100,000 was offered to anyone with information about her location

“My biggest hope is that she is alive. My greatest fear is that she is not," OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham said at the time.

The suspect taken into custody earlier on Friday has been identified as 30-year-old Krystal P. Lawrence.

Police say that Lawrence has already been released with conditions and is due in court on May 2.