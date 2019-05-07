

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with an assault at a Greektown coffee shop over the weekend.

Police have said that the suspect was sitting in the patio area of a coffee shop near Danforth and Gough Avenues shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday when he began yelling and swearing at a 78-year-old man who was exiting the establishment.

It is alleged that the suspect then punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The victim sustained severe facial bruising and was rushed to hospital, according to police.

On Monday afternoon police released surveillance camera images of the suspect in the case.

Police then made an arrest on Tuesday morning.

Barry Dennison is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on June 17.