

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a brazen knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in the city’s east end.

According to police, a suspect drove a silver Honda Civic to a store near Danforth and Coxwell avenues at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday and then proceeded to disguise himself with a mask and sunglasses before entering the store and producing a knife.

Police allege that that the man made a demand for cash and then pushed past a woman and her mother who were working behind the counter at the store. They say that he then unsuccessfully attempted to open the register before smashing it on the floor.

At that point, police allege that the suspect picked up the register and carried it out of the store, fleeing in the silver Civic.

Terrence Allen, 50, of Toronto, was arrested later on Sunday and charged with five offences, including robbery with a weapon.

He appeared in court on Monday.