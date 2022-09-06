A Peterborough man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood earlier this summer.

It happened outside a social club near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, though a witness who spoke with CP24 at the time said that he heard more than a dozen gunshots ring out.

Police also expressed concern about the proximity to a residential neighbourhood and an elementary school.

Gidid Mohamed, 27, of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man, meanwhile, was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that 31-year-old Yahya Diblawe, of Peterborough, has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The arrest comes after police identified Diblawe as a suspect in the shooting last week and made a public appeal for information.

He is scheduled to appear in court via video link later today.