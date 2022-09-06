Police make arrest in double shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood last month
Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022 9:46AM EDT
A Peterborough man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood earlier this summer.
It happened outside a social club near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, though a witness who spoke with CP24 at the time said that he heard more than a dozen gunshots ring out.
Police also expressed concern about the proximity to a residential neighbourhood and an elementary school.
Gidid Mohamed, 27, of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man, meanwhile, was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that 31-year-old Yahya Diblawe, of Peterborough, has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
The arrest comes after police identified Diblawe as a suspect in the shooting last week and made a public appeal for information.
He is scheduled to appear in court via video link later today.