

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 50-year-old female pedestrian in Briar Hill earlier this week.

Isabel Soria, 50, was crossing the street near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Monday when she was struck by a pickup truck that subsequently left the scene.

Soria was rushed to hospital but she succumbed to her injuries later that night.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the intersection that showed that the driver came to a stop after the collision and approached the woman on the street. After what appeared to be a brief conversation, the driver returned to his truck and fled the scene.

“He had enough time to see that the person was dying,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CTV News Toronto at the time. “It’s terrible.”

Jesse Petroff, 27, of Oshawa, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop after accident causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle.