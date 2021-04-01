Police have made an arrest in connection with a midtown Toronto shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man.

Sirac Tesfay and a 27-year-old woman both sustained multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the Jan. 29 shooting in a laneway near Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue.

Tesfay was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.

Witnesses told police at the time that they saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed but no suspect description was ever released.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police announced that 20-year-old Toronto resident Henok Mesgena has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.