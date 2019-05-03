

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga earlier this week.

Rafaela Piedrasanta, 75, was crossing Elia Avenue at Sorrento Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when she was struck by a pick-up truck that was turning right.

That truck then fled the scene.

Piedrasanta was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following the collision police released the make, model year and licence plate of the suspect vehicle as they made a public appeal for information.

A suspect, identified as 37-year-old Mississauga resident Seyenthan Sivakumaran, was then taken into custody sometime on Thursday.

He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.