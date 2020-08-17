Police make arrest in murder of 75-year-old woman
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 4:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 17, 2020 4:19PM EDT
Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 75-year-old woman who was found dead inside a west-end home last week.
Officers were called to check on a residence on Shaw Street north of King Street on the night of Aug. 11 when they found Teresa Santos deceased inside.
Santos had last been seen alive on Aug. 8 at the residence.
Her death was initially only classified as suspicious but police later deemed it a homicide.
A cause of death has not been released.
On Monday, police confirmed that 40-year-old Damien Allred has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
He is charged with second-degree murder.
Police say that that they are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward.