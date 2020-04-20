

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in the murder of a retired oral surgeon and philanthropist inside his North York home earlier this month.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Howard Drive near Bayview and Sheppard avenues on the morning of April 14 for a sudden death call.

Police say that the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead on scene. Police eventually identified the victim as 79-year-old Dr. Paul Morgan following a post-mortem examination.

Family friends have told CTV News Toronto that Morgan was a retired oral surgeon and philanthropist, who was the recipient of the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award.

He also acted as a surety to at-risk youth across Toronto.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that they have arrested 23-year old Makoons Meawasige-Moore in connection with his death.

Meawasige-Moore is charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court at Finch Avenue West today.