A suspect is facing several charges after another man was seriously injured in a shooting in Oshawa late last year.

On Nov., 1, at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Aldergrove and Park Ridge drives, north of Taunton Road and west of Townline Road North.

At the scene, officers found a male with “multiple gunshot wounds,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said in a Jan. 9 news release.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

After further investigation, DRPS said they believe the shooting actually occurred in another area of Oshawa, near Grandview Street North and Rossland Road East.

Investigators said that a suspect exited a black SUV that was being driven by a second suspect and opened fire on the victim, who was seated in a motor vehicle.

Both suspects then fled the area in the SUV.

Police have since charged a man in connection with the incident.

Durham police had released the name of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon, but have since asked that it be removed from circulation as it was "released in error."