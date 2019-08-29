

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in connection with two sexual assaults at the Scarborough Town Centre, less than 24 hours after releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.

The sexual assaults occurred in the afternoon hours of July 29 and Aug. 27.

In the first incident, police say that a 16-year-old male was in the mall when he was approached by a man who was unknown to him. That man then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene, police say.

The second incident involved a 19-year-old man who was walking in the mall earlier this week. Police say that he was also approached by a man who was unknown to him and sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday afternoon police released several surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with both sexual assaults.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that they have now arrested 53-year-old Rayyaz Gohar, of Toronto.

He is facing two counts of sexual assault and is expected to appear in court at Eglinton Avenue East today.