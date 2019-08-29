Police make arrest in Scarborough Town Centre sexual assaults
A suspect in a pair of sex assaults at Scarborough Town Centre is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Police have made an arrest in connection with two sexual assaults at the Scarborough Town Centre, less than 24 hours after releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.
The sexual assaults occurred in the afternoon hours of July 29 and Aug. 27.
In the first incident, police say that a 16-year-old male was in the mall when he was approached by a man who was unknown to him. That man then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene, police say.
The second incident involved a 19-year-old man who was walking in the mall earlier this week. Police say that he was also approached by a man who was unknown to him and sexually assaulted.
On Wednesday afternoon police released several surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with both sexual assaults.
In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that they have now arrested 53-year-old Rayyaz Gohar, of Toronto.
He is facing two counts of sexual assault and is expected to appear in court at Eglinton Avenue East today.