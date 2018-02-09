

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A week after releasing a suspect’s photo in connection with a sexual assault investigation, Toronto police have made an arrest in the case.

The investigation began on Jan. 27 after a 25-year-old woman met a man she connected with through an online dating site in the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted at the time.

On Feb. 1, officers released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation and issued an arrest warrant.

Police said a suspect identified as Toronto resident Craig Levy, 31, was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

None of these charges have been proven in court.