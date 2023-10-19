Police make arrest in sexual assault of minor in Vaughan park
Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, 35, is shown in this handout photo. Logua has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Published Thursday, October 19, 2023 12:09PM EDT
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in a Vaughan park last month.
It happened in Agostino Park, which is in the vicinity of Rutherford Road and Confederation Parkway, back on Sept. 22.
Police say that the 15-year-old victim was in the park at around 9:30 p.m. when she was first approached by a suspect. It is alleged that during the subsequent interaction, the suspect touched the girl in a sexual manner.
A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Vaughan resident Irakli Logua, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.
Police say that the arrest was made “as a result of tips from the public.”
Investigators believe there may be other victims, according to police.
A photo of the suspect has been released for that reason.
“Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in a news release.