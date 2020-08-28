

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting on a Brampton Transit bus in March.

It happened on board a bus in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard on the morning of March 5.

Police say that a 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released and continues to recover.

In the aftermath of the shooting police identified 18-year-old Daniel Larizza as a suspect; however he was not immediately arrested.

Police say that Larizza was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a warrant in Toronto.

He is charged with five offences, including attempted murder.

Police say that they have still not recovered the firearm used in the shooting.