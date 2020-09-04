

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in a violent sexual assault at a Vaughan office building, just hours after releasing a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case.

The alleged sexual assault took place at a building near Langstaff Road and Dufferin Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the suspect entered an office with a lone female victim inside and proceeded to close the door behind him. He then allegedly attacked the victim, at one point grabbing her by the throat.

Police say that the victim fought off the suspect while calling for help and that other employees eventually came to her assistance. The suspect, however, was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

On Thursday afternoon police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case and appealed to the public for info.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police confirmed that a suspect was arrested later that day on the basis of a number of tips received from the community.

Police have previously said that the suspect was not known to the victim.

Samvel Ishkov, 34, is charged with sexual assault, overcoming resistance and breach of a recognisance.