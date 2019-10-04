Police make arrests in Brampton car theft confrontation that left homeowner dead
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 8:32AM EDT
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a number of people in connection with a confrontation on a Brampton street where a 63-year-old homeowner was stabbed to death after confronting a group that was breaking into nearby cars.
The incident occurred on Lanebrook Drive in the Castlemore and Goreway Drive area at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said the victim and a man believed to be his son witnessed a group of as many as five males engaging in petty theft from parked vehicles.
They confronted the group and both were stabbed.
The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by investigators as Glensbert Oliver.
On Aug. 12, police released a composite sketch of one suspect wanted in connection with the incident.
Newly-minted Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Acting Insp. Michael Pulley are expected to attend a press conference to announce details of the arrests at Peel Regional Police headquarters Friday morning at 10 a.m.