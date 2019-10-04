

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a number of people in connection with a confrontation on a Brampton street where a 63-year-old homeowner was stabbed to death after confronting a group that was breaking into nearby cars.

The incident occurred on Lanebrook Drive in the Castlemore and Goreway Drive area at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said the victim and a man believed to be his son witnessed a group of as many as five males engaging in petty theft from parked vehicles.

They confronted the group and both were stabbed.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by investigators as Glensbert Oliver.

On Aug. 12, police released a composite sketch of one suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Newly-minted Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Acting Insp. Michael Pulley are expected to attend a press conference to announce details of the arrests at Peel Regional Police headquarters Friday morning at 10 a.m.