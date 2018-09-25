

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have arrested three people and have issued arrest warrants for six others in connection with a string of “stick fights” in Brampton.

Police say that the fights took place at a number of locations across Brampton between December 2017 and June of this year.

They say that many of the incidents were captured on videos, which were then circulated over social media.

“The ongoing investigation revealed that a number of individuals are alleged to have been involved in several of these incidents,” Peel Regional Police said in a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon. “Peel Police want to thank the members of the community and the media who assisted in helping identify those involved. However, the investigation is not complete and we ask for their continued support in helping locate the outstanding individuals.”

The three individuals taken into custody include 31-year-old Gurpreet Singh, 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh and 20-year-old Arpinder Gill, all from Brampton.

Police say they are each charged with numerous counts of assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter and weapons dangerous.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Parminder Singh, 25, Jatinder Singh, 25, Vishavjeet Singh, 21, Opinderjeet Sandhu, 20, Amritpal Singh, 21, and Raja Waraich, 37.