Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies and carjackings across the GTA.

Police allege that the suspects committed the offences between July 23 and Aug 4.

They say that the suspects are believed to be responsible for a total of five retail robberies and four carjackings in Brampton alone, as well as additional retail robberies in Toronto, Caledon and Vaughan.

During each of the robberies, police say that the suspects were armed with a knife and an imitation firearm.

“Commercial robberies and carjacking’s are incredibly violent crimes which carry deep and long lasting impacts on those targeted by the accused,” Peel police’s Deputy Chief of Investigative and Emergency Services Nick Milinovich said in a press release. “It is a priority for our service and community, which is now a safer place through our collective efforts to bring the two accused to justice.”

The two suspects were both arrested on Aug. 5 following a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Police say that the 17-year-old suspect was also facing robbery related charges stemming from an April, 2021 incident at the time of their arrest.