Police have made a second arrest in connection with the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man in Oshawa earlier this year.

Police were initially dispatched to a home near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for reports of a disturbance on the night of Jan. 22.

Once on scene, officers located the victim, Steven Turgeon, outside the home suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police said at the time that two suspects fled the scene on foot, however one was apprehended a short distance away and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

The second suspect in the case remained at-large for months.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that investigators have now arrested 26-year-old Toronto resident Nathan Christopher Lopez in connection with the homicide.

Lopez has been charged with second-degree murder as well.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with video footage from the area to contact them.