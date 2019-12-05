

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made a second arrest in a Scarborough hit-and-run that left two women and a toddler with serious injuries.

The women were pushing the toddler in a stroller near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue on Oct. 13 when they were struck by a Dodge Journey SUV.

Police have alleged that the two occupants of that SUV stopped and got out of their vehicle after the collision but then quickly fled the scene.

The vehicle was then found abandoned near St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive one day later.

Last week police arrested 40-year-old Toronto resident Jeremiah Cook, who is alleged to have been a passenger in the vehicle.

The search, however, had been continuing for the alleged driver.

On Thursday, police confirmed that 34-year-old Derek DeSousa has now been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

DeSousa had been wanted on eight charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

“Good example of working together with local officers, media and public results in positive outcomes,” Sgt. Brett Moore said in a message posted to Twitter.