

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested two people in connection with a brazen daylight shooting outside the Lawrence Square Shopping Centre earlier this month.

Police say that a group of males were standing at the north entrance to the mall at around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 8 when they were approached by a boy who opened fire on them.

It is alleged that the boy fired a total of 10 shots, striking a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man in the process.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting.

Meanwhile, police say that the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle that was driven by the co-accused.

Speaking with reporters at the time, Sgt. Stephen Carmichael called the shooting a “a heinous act” due to its proximity to members of the public.

On Monday, members of the Street Violence Task Force executed two search warrants in connection with the case.

Police say that clothing worn at the time of the shooting was recovered during the execution of those search warrants.

Kimeron Grant, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested at that point and each have been charged with six offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

The 16-year-old boy cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.