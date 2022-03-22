York Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Markham over the weekend.

Police say that an individual was fueling up his 2016 Range Rover at a gas station near Steeles and Acadia avenues just before 7 p.m. on March 19 when he was approached by the two suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife.

Police say that the knife-wielding suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle but the victim refused.

At that point the second suspect got into the vehicle and located the keys in the ignition himself, police say.

He then sped away from the scene in the Range Rover while the first suspect followed in a white Ford Edge.

Less than 24 hours later at 3 p.m. on March 20 police were alerted to another attempted carjacking involving the suspects, this time targeting a Mecedes G-Wagon.

Investigators immediately responded to the scene near Red Maple and High Tech roads in Richmond Hill, where they located the two suspects and arrested them.

Alaelddein Alhajsalem, 24, of Toronto and Nouth Fathi Saeid Hareba, 24, of Toronto are each charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.